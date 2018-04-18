#SHELoves: 8 fab beauty products we’re lusting after this week
This week, it's all about beauty, and the girls here at SHEmazing HQ have been busy scouring the aisles for the best skin-care and make-up products, so you don't have to.
From ground-breaking hydration technology to gorgeous high-street heroes, we've covered all bases.
Here's our top picks:
Thalgo Source Marine Hydra-Marine Gel-Balm – RRP €34.70
A hyrdating balm, offering a triple anti-fatigue performance for an immediate radiance boost.
CND VINYLUX Long Wear Polish – RRP €12.00
A long-wear polish infused with Vitamin E, Keratin & Jojoba Oil – oh, and the colour palette is to die for.
Pixi Beauty Rose Oil Blend – RRP €34.00
Infused with nature's most youth-preserving oils to help improve skin texture and elasticity.
NeoStrata Skin Active Exfoliating Wash – RRP €29.51
Soothing and refreshing, the SynerG Formula exfoliates without over drying.
The Ordinary Serum Foundation SPF15 – RRP €6.50
Available in 21 shades, the lightweight, natural covergage foundation is a cukt favourite among beauty lovers worldwide.
IMAGE SKincare VITAL C Hydrating Overnight Masque
Overnight treatment that energizes, smooths and nourishes skin while sleeping.
Fenty Beauty Lil Match Stix Duo – Availabe at Harvey Nichols
A limited-edition set of two mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks to highlight and bronze.
SOSU Parfum De Jour – RRP €45.95
A beautifully fresh blend of elemi and lemon – perfect for day or night.