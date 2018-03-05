She deserves it! 10 Mother’s Day gifts to splurge on this year

What would we do without out wonderful mothers? Starve, more than likely.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're lucky enough to have a bit of extra cash lying around – why not treat her to something really special?

Flowers and chocolates are always lovely, but there's no harm in going all out every now and then.

And if anyone deserves to be spoiled, it's the lady who brought you into the world (and the lady who buys my food, irons my work gear and books appointments for me)

Without further adieu, here are some smashing gift ideas for your lovely mammys…

Clockwise from top left: Jo Malone Diffuser, €78, Brown Thomas;

Matelassé Monogram Card Holder, €175, Saint Laurent;

Gold-plated, crystal and faux pearl ring, €110, Net-A-Porter;

Ugg Slippers, €90, Ugg.com.



Clockwise from top left: Textured-leather pouch, €250, Mulberry;

Classic Striped Pyjama Set, €107, Ralph Lauren;

Black Orchid Perfume, €99, Tom Ford;

Rosita Embroidered Scarf, €180, Brown Thomas.