Shayne Ward & Sophie Austin share moving tribute for daughter

Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin are tugging at our heartstrings this Friday evening.

The singer and actress have shared a touching tribute for their daughter Willow to mark her sixth birthday and their messages to her are just so sweet!

Shayne, who appeard in Coronation Street after winning The X-Factor, took to Instagram to share a lovely collection of photos of his daughter from when she was a newborn, all the way up until the present day.

The 38-year-old captioned the cute post, “My baby girl is 6 years old. From the moment I heard your first breath, My heart felt it’s first truest heart beat”.

“I have watched you grow into this kind, Loving, caring, adventurous, happy, gorgeous energy of a girl. You fill my day with such joy and excitement”.

“I cannot wait to hear your dreams when you wake up…or listen to your wonderful stories when it’s time to say goodnight. My hand is forever yours to hold and to help guide you to whatever and wherever you want to go my angel”.

The X-Factor winner closed off by adding, “And I know my darling girl….*YOU ARE GOING TO FLY* #iloveyou beyond words. Happy birthday Willow May Elizabeth Ward. Love daddy”.

Shayne’s partner, Sophie Austin, known for starring in Hollyoaks shared a similar message to their daughter with even more adorable photos of the six-year-old and their family-of-four.

Sophie penned, “Happy birthday Willow May. Every road would always lead to you my darling girl, we were destined to meet in every lifetime. Life truly began when you wandered in and set up home in our hearts 6 years ago, you single handedly shaped our future and I’m forever grateful”.

“Happiest birthday baby girl, thank you for being all the magic, love and stardust that makes everyday so beautiful. Thankyou for being the best big sister to Reign and loving him so. Thankyou for taking us all on the amazing adventures you create".

The actress continued, “Thankyou for challenging me and demanding my presence (you are a force to be reckoned with). But mostly Thankyou for choosing us ! My beautiful darling girl you have done more than you’ll ever know and I’m forever in your debt”.

Shayne and Sophie welcomed Willow into the world in 2016 and went on to have their son in June of this year. The couple were surprised when their little boy was born as doctors told them they were expecting a little girl.