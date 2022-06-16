Shayne Ward welcomes baby boy with fiancée after being told to expect a girl

Congratulations are in order for singer Shayne Ward and his Hollyoaks fiancée Sophie Austin as they welcome their second child into the world together.

Taking to Instagram, Shayne shared a sweet snap of the family’s hands with the caption, “And then there were Four! 11/06/22 we had a HUGE surprise!”.

“Not a baby girl we were expecting but a beautiful baby Boy”.

He continued, “We are so overjoyed and blessed that sir baby Ward has arrived”.

Friends of the couple rushed to the comments to congratulate them on the wonderful news. Hollyoaks actress Alex Fletcher wrote, "Congratulations so happy for you all lovely news".

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding penned, "Wow!! Congratulations, how wonderful, sending so much love to you all xxx".

"Omg congratulations!!!!", added Emmerdale's Amy Walsh.

This is the couple’s second child as they already have a daughter named Willow, whom they had in 2016.