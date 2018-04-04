Shake yo’ tassels: These earrings are the fastest way to nail the trend

Every fashion blogger worth their Gucci belt has been rocking a pair of tasselled earrings for the Spring season, and we want in on the look.

While to many they may scream 'holiday,' we're obsessed with pairing these statement earrings with a crisp white shirt tucked into blue jeans, or with a black jumpsuit for a night-out look.

Luckily, the high street is hearing our call, and there are more than a few pairs to choose from:

Green square tassel drop earrings €17.00, ASOS earrings €16.22

Wrapped Bead & Tassel Earrings €8.11, Orelia Statement Embellished Earrings €47.30

Green triangle tassel earrings €13.00, Penneys yellow earrings €3.00

Penneys coral earrings €5.00, Black coin earrings €12.00

Topshop earrings €12.00, Pearl Tassel earrings €5.99