Shake yo’ tassels: These earrings are the fastest way to nail the trend
Every fashion blogger worth their Gucci belt has been rocking a pair of tasselled earrings for the Spring season, and we want in on the look.
While to many they may scream 'holiday,' we're obsessed with pairing these statement earrings with a crisp white shirt tucked into blue jeans, or with a black jumpsuit for a night-out look.
Luckily, the high street is hearing our call, and there are more than a few pairs to choose from:
Green square tassel drop earrings €17.00, ASOS earrings €16.22
Wrapped Bead & Tassel Earrings €8.11, Orelia Statement Embellished Earrings €47.30
Green triangle tassel earrings €13.00, Penneys yellow earrings €3.00
Penneys coral earrings €5.00, Black coin earrings €12.00
Topshop earrings €12.00, Pearl Tassel earrings €5.99