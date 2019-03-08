Seriously? Met Éireann are forecasting snow for this weekend

Don't put your parkas away just yet – Met Eireann has predicted another snowy weekend for Ireland.

If you were hoping to get the legs out for a night on the town, you may want to pack some tights, as temperatures are due to reach zero on Saturday.

Showers are expected over parts of Ulster, but some sunny spells are also forecasted.

'It will clear this afternoon and evening with scattered showers following,' say Met Eireann.

'Highest temperatures of 8C to 12C with moderate to fresh southerly winds, later veering westerly and becoming strong in the northwest.'

'Saturday night will be cold and breezy with wintry showers, mainly of rain, hail and sleet, but turning increasingly to snow overnight, especially in Ulster and on high ground.'

Hot water bottles at the ready.