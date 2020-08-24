Series two of Love Island USA starts next week and we can’t wait

The summer may be over but Love Island season has just begun! Season two of the US version of this iconic reality show has just started airing on CBS, and will be coming here to ITV2 imminently.

This year things are going to be done a little differently though, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show will be filmed from a stunning villa, atop a Las Vegas hotel, where the contestants will be self-isolating together in their own big bubble.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions exclaimed, "We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year.

"Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.

"Certainly the ‘villa’ is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing."

The first episode is airing tonight on CBS; five girls and six boys will enter the villa with the hope of finding love and bagging themselves the $100,000 prize.

As a precaution though, extra health and safety measures have been put in place. There will be regular coronavirus tests as well as daily screenings for symptoms throughout the series. All staff and crew are required to wear PPE and COVID-19 compliance officers will be on-hand to monitor and ensure that all health and safety protocols are being enforced.

However, these new restrictions won’t stop this year’s season from being even better than the last. "We've really built on last year, our first season," executive producers Jessica Castro and Ben Thursby-Palmer told TV Guide.

"We’re taking all the good bits fans loved — the fun games and challenges, dramatic re-couplings and epic dumpings — and adding more. More Islanders. More challenges. More games. More dates."

One element which remains consistent with the show though, is that Love Island USA will once again be hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman.

The new season will air on ITV2 on September 7.