Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health struggle with anxiety

Selena Gomez serves as such a powerful role model for fans of all ages, largely because of her honesty about her own mental health.

The 25-year-old took a career break in 2016 after experiencing depression and anxiety as side effects of her recent lupus diagnosis, showing the importance of being attentive to our mental wellbeing.

The singer's struggle with her mental health won't have some picture-perfect movie moment when it all dissipates, Selena said in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

'I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,' the Wizards of Waverly Place actress told Harper's Bazaar.

'There won’t be a day when I’m like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.'

The pop star is making her personal well-being her central focus in 2018, saying: 'I’m starting my year off with that thought.'

'I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.'

Considering how young much of her fan base is, Selena is definitely stepping away from the picture perfect facade many celebrities use, and showing fans the reality of her mental health battle can only be a positive.