Selena Gomez addresses Hailey Bieber rumours in the classiest way

Selena Gomez has responded to the Hailey Bieber speculation with true grace.

Proving that she is as classy as ever, the singer addressed her followers in an Instagram live and urged them to be kind to one another.

Hailey Bieber reportedly shaded the singer by posting a screenshot of a song called I’ll Kill You shortly after Selena released her new single Lose You To Love Me.

The model stressed that the song had nothing to do with her husband’s ex-girlfriend and Selena wanted to ensure that her fans stopped spreading rumours.

She told JustJared, “Please stop with this nonsense. There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

She said, "I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down.”

"So please be kind to everyone,” she added.

Selena stressed, “Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."

Selena’s new song Lose You To Love Me was inspired by everything she has been through in the past few years, including the end of her and Justin’s relationship.

The songstress said that it is one of the most important songs she has ever written. The former Disney star worked with two of her dearest friends, Julia Michaels and Taylor Swift, on this song. The pop stars are credited as co-writers of the hit.

We are so ready for this empowering era for Selena!