Scarlet! The cringiest fashion trends the year you did the LC
Exam season is officially upon us, and while we're loving all this glorious Leaving Cert weather, we can't help but be reminded of our own experiences.
To mark the occasion, we've a taken a little trip down memory lane and compiled a list of all the cringiest fashion trends from the years gone by.
From Ugg boots to Kanye glasses, we've all had style moment we'd rather forget about – what's yours?
2017 – Plastic jeans
2016 – Emoji clothing
2015 – Furry sliders
2014 – The naked dress
2013 – Wedge runners
2012 – Over-the-forehead headbands
2011 – Drop crotch pants
2010 – Boot sandals
2009 – Military jackets
2008 – Kanye sunglasses
2007 – Low-rise jeans
2006 – Charity wristbands
2005 – Ugg boots with everything
2004 – Jeans under dresses
2003 – Von Dutch hats
2002 – Thin scarves
2001 – All over denim
2000 – Wearing ties as belts