Scarlet! The cringiest fashion trends the year you did the LC

Exam season is officially upon us, and while we're loving all this glorious Leaving Cert weather, we can't help but be reminded of our own experiences. 

To mark the occasion, we've a taken a little trip down memory lane and compiled a list of all the cringiest  fashion trends from the years gone by.

From Ugg boots to Kanye glasses, we've all had style moment we'd rather forget about – what's yours? 

2017 – Plastic jeans 

2016 – Emoji clothing 

2015 – Furry sliders 

2014 – The naked dress 

2013 – Wedge runners

2012 – Over-the-forehead headbands 

2011 – Drop crotch pants 

2010 – Boot sandals 

2009 – Military jackets 

2008 – Kanye sunglasses 

2007 – Low-rise jeans 

2006 – Charity wristbands 

2005 – Ugg boots with everything 

2004 – Jeans under dresses 

2003 – Von Dutch hats 

2002 – Thin scarves 

2001 – All over denim

2000 – Wearing ties as belts 

 

