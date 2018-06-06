Scarlet! The cringiest fashion trends the year you did the LC

Exam season is officially upon us, and while we're loving all this glorious Leaving Cert weather, we can't help but be reminded of our own experiences.

To mark the occasion, we've a taken a little trip down memory lane and compiled a list of all the cringiest fashion trends from the years gone by.

From Ugg boots to Kanye glasses, we've all had style moment we'd rather forget about – what's yours?

2017 – Plastic jeans

2016 – Emoji clothing

2015 – Furry sliders

2014 – The naked dress

2013 – Wedge runners

2012 – Over-the-forehead headbands

2011 – Drop crotch pants

2010 – Boot sandals

2009 – Military jackets

2008 – Kanye sunglasses

2007 – Low-rise jeans

2006 – Charity wristbands

2005 – Ugg boots with everything

2004 – Jeans under dresses

2003 – Von Dutch hats

2002 – Thin scarves

2001 – All over denim

2000 – Wearing ties as belts