Save the 8th campaign releases statement on inevitable YES win

As the counts continue to climb in favour of a Yes vote in Ireland's historic referendum to repeal the 8th amendment to the constitution, the No campaign are having their say.

In a statement on their website, the Save The 8th campaign thanked their canvassers and no voters for their campaigning throughout the divisive referendum.

Using emotive language, the Save the 8th side called today's outcome a 'tragedy,' and maintained that they will continue to oppose abortion rights in Ireland.

'What Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions. However, a wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it,' the statement reads.

'We are so proud of all of those who stood with us in this campaign – our supporters, our donors, our families, and our loved ones. This campaign took a huge personal toll on all of us who were involved, and we have been so grateful for their support.'

'The unborn child no longer has a right to life recognised by the Irish state. Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country.'

'We will oppose that legislation. If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the Government to keep their promise about a GP led service, we will oppose that as well. Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known.'

'Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not.'

Exit polls predict a 70/30 outcome in favour of repealing the 8th amendment today.