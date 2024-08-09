Sam Thompson reveals reaction to pal Pete Wicks joining Strictly

Sam Thompson has revealed the sweet reaction he had to finding out his best friend Pete Wicks was joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this week, Pete announced that he would be taking part in this year’s Strictly competition.

Sam has now admitted that Wicks has ‘made his dreams come true’ by taking part in the dancing show.

The former Made in Chelsea star opened up about his excitement for his pal on Instagram by posting a throwback clip from the set of their Staying Relevant podcast when Pete told him the news.

In the clip, Pete admitted, “I have news for you… But it’s secret, so you’re the first person that I’ve told”.

Sam, looking confused, confessed, “This is intense”. Then, after some guessing, Pete gave Sam a bag that contained a glitterball – a nod to the prize the winning couple of Strictly Come Dancing receive.

When Thompson realised the former TOWIE star was going to be on the dance show, he excitedly leapt up and jumped onto Pete’s lap to give him a hug.

After showing off some dance moves together, Sam exclaimed, “You’re gonna win it!”.

In the caption of the post, the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star wrote, “The moment Pete made my dreams come true".

"I’ve never been so excited for something!!! The sequins, the tassels, the open buttoned shirts!!! I’m welling up just thinking about it, you deserve this mate”.

“You’re an icon, and the best person I know! God the podcast @stayingrelevantpodcast is gonna get reallll good now when I turn up and record at your training sessions!!!”.

Sam added, “I need to buy Pete wicks merch!! There’s a lot to do…so little time, what a few months this is gonna be!!”.