Sam Thompson opens up about meeting Louis Tomlinson after Zara split

Sam Thompson has broken his silence on his upcoming meeting with his ex’s new partner.

In January, it was announced that former Made In Chelsea star Sam had split with his girlfriend of five years, former Love Island bombshell Zara McDermott.

Since then, it has been confirmed that Zara has moved on with One Direction hitmaker Louis Tomlinson, while Sam has started dating Love Island alum Samie Elishi.

Now, ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid charity football match at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 15, Sam has spoken out for the first time about teaming up with Louis on the England squad.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 32-year-old was asked for his thoughts ahead of meeting Louis, to which he stated that he feels “absolutely fine” about it.

“I’ve never met Louis, but the moment I see him, I’ll be like, ‘Mate, how amazing is this what we’re doing, and hopefully we can make as much money as possible,’” Sam explained.

“And I imagine – from what I hear is a really lovely bloke – I imagine the reply will be exactly the same,” he praised further.

“It’s a charity football game and everyone will have a smile on their face…. Everybody is doing it for a cause that is far beyond relationships and who’s hooking up with who and all that kind of stuff. Football brings everyone together,” he continued.

“It's going to be a beautiful, special day and we are both playing together for such a great cause, and all of us taking part in this are in it for the same reason,” the reality star added.

Following his split from Zara in late December, Sam recently opened up about his thoughts on dating again.

Speaking to co-host Pete Wicks on their Staying Relevant podcast last month, Sam described his first date with Samie.

Noting that he was “absolutely terrified”, he recalled: “She walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her. I told her she looked lovely. I went, 'Here's to a great date'. She sat down and we were off.”