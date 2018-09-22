Salma Hayek shares adorbs video on Insta of her daughter
Salma Hayek might have just found herself a new hairdresser…her daughter Valentina.
The gorge actor took to Instagram to post the cutest video of her only child giving her a new haircut in their family bathroom.
Lucky Salma!
The pair were celebrating Valentina's 11th birthday.
Happy birthday Valentina. You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself. Feliz cumpleaños mi niña hermosa, eres lo máximo y súper talentosa! Gracias por cortarme el pelo. Te amo más que al amor filmed and edited by @bucuaron
The special event was caught on camera and shows Salma relaxing in a marble bath, draped in a white robe.
Valentina looks like a pro as she snips away at her mum's hair to the sound of Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations playing in the background.
Literal #famgoals.
Director Alfonso Cuarón’s 14-year-old daughter Tess Bu Cuarón, captured the video.
Salma's 7.6 million followers were quick to comment their well wishes.
One wrote, ''cutest ever! I want to do that with my daughter one day too…but maybe I’ll give her another 5 years…'' while another said, ''what an awesome way to get your haircut for your Birthday. I love it enjoy your day!''
Salma and French billionaire François-Henri Pinault have Valentia togther while Henri also has son François, 20, and daughter Mathilde, 17, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère and as son Augustin “Augie” James Evangelista, 11, with model Linda Evangelista.
Salma recently posted a photo on Instagram of the couple with Valentina, François and Mathilde when they were younger, writing, “they grow so fast. Crecen tan rápido. #tbt.”
Can we be part of this stunning fam, plz?