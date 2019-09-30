Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh reveal baby’s gender

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh are expecting their first child together and the parents-to-be have given a major update about their little bundle of joy.

The couple have confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy.

Lucy posted a gender reveal video on her Instagram feed and Ryan’s reaction is priceless.

She captioned the video, ‘His reaction! He couldn’t hold it in any longer!! @ryanthomas84. It’s mad I always knew the gender as soon as I found out I was pregnant x’

Ryan couldn’t hold back the tears when Lucy read out that they will be welcoming a baby boy. The doting dad also shared a snap to announce the news. He shared a photo from a holiday with Lucy and wrote, ‘Blue is for…..?’

The pair’s followers couldn’t help but gush about their gender reveal.

One wrote, ‘Wow. I think your reaction is priceless made me cry like a baby’

Ryan’s brother, Adam wrote, ‘Dreams really do come true!’

Coronation Street’s Samia Ghadie said, ‘Aww a little boy! Congrats guys’

Ryan and Lucy revealed they were expecting their first child together on August 24.

Lucy admitted the first three months of her pregnancy weren’t easy; “My journey hasn’t been plain sailing. The first three months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can’t really talk about it and feel like you're lying to everyone constantly.

However, the expectant-mum is feeling confident about her body, “For the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant, my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better.”