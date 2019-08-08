Roz Purcell and Just Eat collab on vegan burger for Electric Picnic

Best-selling cookbook author and lifestyle blogger Roz Purcell has collaborated with Just Eat to create a tasty new vegan burger for Electric Picnic.

The Natural Born Feeder has co-created the limited edition burger in partnership with festival fave Box Burger, alongside Ireland's leading food ordering and delivery app.

Even better news: You can have your chance to win sold-out VIP camping tickets by tapping the Just Eat app.

The burger is made in partnership with head chef Mitch Clarke from Box Burger, and served exclusively from ‘Flavourville’ at the Just Eat Retreat.

Roz’s limited-edition menu offering includes a delicious satay patty with sweet mango slaw served in a fluffy vegan brioche, and we're drooling already.

The Just Eat Retreat is celebrating its sixth year at the festival, with Box Burger, Platform Pizza, Daata and Arctic Stone all joining the foodie fun.

Roz’s gorgeous Vegan Box Burger is just one of the specialist cuisines topping the Flavourville bill, but we're possibly the most excited to taste the dish.

Arctic Stone, Ireland's first and finest hand-rolled ice-cream, will be serving up a host of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan friendly flavours, while Platform Pizza deliver a slice of plant-based heaven with their Vegan Pizza.

Roz describes the meal as the ultimate festival feast;

“I'm so excited to be partnering with Just Eat and Box Burger for this year's Electric Picnic festival. As a big lover of Box Burger’s vegan menu, a fan of Just Eat and a regular Electric Picnic festival goer it’s so exciting to be able to order something at the festival that I've created. The burger is delicious and whether you're vegan or not, you'll love it!”

Back by popular demand, the Just Eat Picnic Porters will be stationed at the entrance of the Stradbally site to help guests bring their belongings from the car to the campsite.

Once again, all voluntary tips and donations received will go towards Just Eat's charity partners; Peter McVerry Trust.

Last year, picnic-goers generously donated over €800 of vital funds to the organisation.

Just Eat is also giving 10 lucky customers the chance to win a pair of VIP weekend camping tickets to Electric Picnic (which is sold-out as you may have heard).

Order food on the Just Eat app between now and the 22nd August and you will be in with a chance of finding a VIP Flavourville Pass in your takeaway order to win a pair of VIP tickets to @EPfestival.https://t.co/bxFXIC6wXg pic.twitter.com/ge3IHwhvWt — Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) August 7, 2019

Find the VIP Pass to Flavourville in your Just Eat order and you and a friend will be heading to Stradbally in style.

Simply tap the Just Eat app for breakfast, lunch or dinner delivered straight to your home or office from now until Thursday 22 August and be in with a chance to win.

The line-up this year is looking sweet, savoury and spicy; All you need to do is order a meal to possibly snatch tickets worth over €300? Damn, that sounds delish to us.