Royal Wedding: Prince Harry asks Prince William to be his best man

There’s less than a month to go until the wedding of the year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

We’ve been finding out all the wedding details as we inch closer and closer to Harry and Meghan’s big day.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

We know what flowers the Suits actress will have in her bouquet, we know what the invites look like, we know what music they’ll have during the church ceremony, and now we finally know who will be Prince Harry’s best man.

Kensington Palace revealed that Prince William will be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace confirmed.

Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

William said he is honoured to be Harry’s best man, “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Prince William recently spoke about how they grew close after the tragic death of their mum Princess Diana. “Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through. Losing our mother at a young age it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together,” William admitted.

The Duke of Cambridge explained that supporting one another through the grieving process strengthened their relationship, “You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."

William was 15-years-old, and Harry was 12-years-old when Diana lost her life following a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, in 1997.