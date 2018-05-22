Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is launching her own beauty brand

Rumour has is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is about to launch her own range of beauty products and we are beyond excited.

The model turned actress took to Instagram yesterday with a cryptic message announcing something called Rose Inc.

She also tagged the brand's new Insta page which included the description: "Beauty from the Insider out."

This isn't the first time the star has dabbled in the world on makeup, with her line of products called Rosie for Autograph currently boasting a loyal following in the UK.

There's no indication as to what the line will include, though we're hoping Rosie doesn't stray too far from her signature natural look.

Rosy cheeks, full brows and pretty pastels – we're sold!

Keep an eye on Rosie's Instagram for more updates.