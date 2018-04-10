RoomToImprove: A look at some of the series’ most iconic moments

It’s been the highlight of every Sunday night for the past 6 weeks, for one glorious hour at the end of the weekend the nation collectively came together on Twitter to share their opinions on walls, windows, secret doors and Dermot’s favourite… open plan living areas.

RTÉ's Room To Improve has become somewhat of a national institution – after all, there's nothing like a bit of begrudgery to bring the community together.

I’m in a pub at home in Drumshanbo and the entire pub is watching #roomtoimprove with the sound down and commenting. The consensus for the record is ‘lovely job’. — Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMcKenna) April 1, 2018

To ease the Dermot Bannon shaped void in our life, we present to you the top 3 most Tweeted about episodes, so you can relive the magic of one of the most iconic series yet.

1. Coming in at the number one spot it's Katie and Padraig from the farm in Tipperary.

It was drama from the get-go with this pair, and with a number of clashes over the benefits of an open plan house wreacking havoc on the build, a nation united in Dermot's favour.

Why in the name of all things architect would you get Dermot in if you hate open plan; Dermot LOVES an open plan. He’d marry an open plan. #RoomToImprove — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) March 25, 2018

The nation has'nt been this engrossed in the goings on of a farm since Miley and Fidelma were rolling around in a hayshed #roomtoimprove — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) March 25, 2018

2. Who could forget Christine and her massive wish list?

This episode was without a doubt one of the most talked about moments of Irish television this year, with viewers flocking to Twitter to give their two cents.

This woman wants a Kardashian house on a Kat from Eastenders budget #roomtoimprove — Danielle Barron (@MedEdHead) March 4, 2018

This is finally the episode where Dermot murders someone and constructs a secret room just to hide the body #RoomToImprove — Colm McCarthy (@colmmccarthy2) March 4, 2018

3. And last but not least, in third place is the nation's favourite couple, Daniel and Majella.

We learned a lot about one of our national treasures – namely his love of secret doorways and luxury ensuits.

I think I can solve Daniel & Majella’s toilet problem! (I honestly never thought I’d say that!) #SecretDoor #roomtoimprove I Daniel & Magellan pic.twitter.com/ebznP0F7Lm — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) February 18, 2018

As what is arguably the show's greatest series comes to end, you can catch up on all the best moments during this weekend's highlights episode on RTÉ.

Until next year!