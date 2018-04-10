SHEmazing!
#RoomToImprove: A look at some of the series’ most iconic moments

It’s been the highlight of every Sunday night for the past 6 weeks, for one glorious hour at the end of the weekend the nation collectively came together on Twitter to share their opinions on walls, windows, secret doors and Dermot’s favourite… open plan living areas. 

RTÉ's Room To Improve has become somewhat of a national institution – after all, there's nothing like a bit of begrudgery to bring the community together. 

To ease the Dermot Bannon shaped void in our life, we present to you the top 3 most Tweeted about episodes, so you can relive the magic of one of the most iconic series yet. 

1. Coming in at the number one spot it's Katie and Padraig from the farm in Tipperary.  

It was drama from the get-go with this pair, and with a number of clashes over the benefits of an open plan house wreacking havoc on the build, a nation united in Dermot's favour. 

2. Who could forget Christine and her massive wish list? 

This episode was without a doubt one of the most talked about moments of Irish television this year, with viewers flocking to Twitter to give their two cents. 

3. And last but not least, in third place is the nation's favourite couple, Daniel and Majella. 

We learned a lot about one of our national treasures – namely his love of secret doorways and luxury ensuits. 

As what is arguably the show's greatest series comes to end, you can catch up on all the best moments during this weekend's highlights episode on RTÉ. 

Until next year! 

