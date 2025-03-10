Rochelle Humes pens cute tribute for daughter Valentina’s birthday

The Humes family are celebrating!

Today (March 10), JLS singer Marvin Humes and The Saturdays hitmaker Rochelle Humes are marking their daughter Valentina’s eighth birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2012, are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai and four-year-old son Blake.

In honour of Valentina’s special occasion, proud mum Rochelle has chosen to share a beautiful tribute to her.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to upload several photos from throughout Valentina’s life. The adorable snaps showcase everything from Valentina as a newborn, to enjoying family holidays with her parents and siblings.

“8 years of our angel Valentina Raine,” Rochelle gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Nothing in this world makes me prouder than the little humans Marv and I are raising..” The Hit List presenter continued.

“Kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, confident, caring, with a little sass for good measure. We are so SO lucky you are ours Valle Voo,” Rochelle noted.

The mother-of-three concluded her caption by writing: “Happy Birthday beauty queen.”

Following her emotional tribute, many of Rochelle’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Valentina.

“Baby girl! Look at her grow,” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter,” another commented.

“Happiest of birthdays to Valentina,” a third fan added.

Rochelle previously revealed a glimpse into how she prioritises her family life with her husband, Marvin. Speaking to Women’s Health last March, the TV host explained that the couple try to balance their career opportunities.

"We’ve always had this rule that we can’t both shine at once. So, if he’s on tour, I’m gonna pull back…I’m on the school run – because we always make sure it’s one of us on the school run – and working in the school hours," she detailed.

Rochelle later confessed: "If I’m p****d off, I’m telling him; if he’s p****d off, he’s telling me. We’re not mind readers. We know we love each other and all of that…But there’s a lot that comes in the middle of that – three kids, work, life."