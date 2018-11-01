Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their engagement

Huge congratulations are in order for Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand who have announced their engagement.

Rio took to Instagram to share the joyous news with a series of touching snaps from the moment he popped the question.

The lovebirds were joined by Rio’s three darling children for the momentous occasion.

Rio wrote: “She said yes. How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know.”

The sportsman proposed to the former The Only Way Is Essex star in Dubai.

Kate gushed about the special moment: “The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes.”

We are over the moon for the pair.