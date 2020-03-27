Recipe: These Chocolate Apple Lollipops are super easy to make

These thick slices of apple dipped in chocolate are easy to make, and you can have fun decorating them with chocolate drizzles, chopped dried fruits and nuts or sprinkles. They can be made vegan friendly by replacing the milk chocolate with Butlers 70% or 78% Dark Chocolate Bar.

Serves 4–5

Ingredients:

100g Butlers 40% Milk Chocolate Bar, roughly chopped

2 tsp coconut oil

1 large eating apple

Method:

Place the chocolate and coconut oil in a small heat-proof bowl in the microwave, and heat in short bursts, stirring in between, until it has mostly melted.

Stir until the residual heat has melted the mixture and it’s smooth, then set aside to cool.

Place a sheet of parchment paper on a flat baking tray or plate.

Cut the apple into 4 or 5 thick slices, then skewer each one with a lollipop stick or bamboo skewer.

Holding an apple lollipop by the stick, spoon melted chocolate over both sides of the apple slice and gently tap on the side of the bowl to allow the excess chocolate to run off.

Place on the sheet of parchment paper, and repeat with the remaining apple lollipops.

For optional decorating, drizzle with other Butlers chocolate bars (White Raspberry, White Coconut & Almond, 70% Dark Chocolate, Honeycomb Crisp, etc.) and sprinkle with chopped dried fruits and nuts or colourful sprinkles. Then place in the fridge until set, about 10–20 minutes.

Butlers Chocolate Cookbook – 60 delicious recipes from the home of Butlers Chocolates Sensational chocolate desserts and cakes to make at home, from Ireland’s much loved family-owned luxury chocolatier, Butlers Chocolates. This cookbook will guide you every step of the way in creating the most delicious chocolate treats. From spectacular special occasion cakes to mouth-watering brownies and cookies, sumptuous tarts and puddings; decadent mousses, creamy parfaits and teatime treats. Includes classics to make with the family and luscious chocolate drinks. 60 irresistible chocolate-based recipes from Butlers. Chocolate Masters since 1932.

