Recipe: Orlando Murrin’s mince pies in a flash!

Mince pies are an absolute STAPLE of the Christmas dessert table. Always the first things to go at parties, these seasonal treats are snapped up during the festive season.

They look simple enough, so why are they so intimidating to bake? Is it the mincemeat? Are we worried about pulling a Rachel Green and making a beef trifle?

Well fear not. BBC's Good Food's Orlando Murrin’s mince pie recipe is so easy, not even Rachel could mess it up!

Ingredients

225g cold butter, diced

350g plain flour

100g golden caster sugar

280g mincemeat

1 small egg, beaten

icing sugar, to dust

Directions

1. To make the pastry, rub the butter into the flour, then mix in the golden caster sugar and a pinch of salt.

2. Combine the pastry into a ball – don’t add liquid – and knead it briefly. The dough will be fairly firm, like shortbread dough. You can use the dough immediately, or chill for later.

3. Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Line 18 holes of two 12-hole patty tins, by pressing small walnut-sized balls of pastry into each hole.

4. Spoon the mincemeat into the pies. Take slightly smaller balls of pastry than before and pat them out between your hands to make round lids, big enough to cover the pies.

5. Top the pies with their lids, pressing the edges gently together to seal – you don’t need to seal them with milk or egg as they will stick on their own. Will keep frozen for up to one month.

6. Brush the tops of the pies with the beaten egg. Bake for 20 mins until golden. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins, then remove to a wire rack. To serve, lightly dust with the icing sugar. Will keep for three to four days in an airtight container.