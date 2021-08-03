Queer Eye’s Tan France & husband Rob welcome their first child

Queer Eye star Tan France is now a dad! The 38-year-old fashion designer announced the wonderful news to his 3.8M Instagram followers on Monday evening, revealing that he and his husband Rob have welcomed the birth of their first child via surrogate.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” Tan lovingly wrote, before going on to share their tiny tot’s beautifully unique name.

“Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home/”

“We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed,” the new dad gushed alongside a sweet family photo of himself and his artist husband Rob cradling their baby boy.

Continuing, Tan said, “Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan’s announcement post was soon met with a chorus of comments wishing the new parents congratulations.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan sweetly wrote, “Congratulations Tan and Rob how brilliant,” followed by a stream of love heart smiley face emojis.

@tanfrance

American journalist Katie Couric excitedly commented, “Congratulations Rob & Tan!!! So happy for you xoxoxo”.

Meanwhile, new mum and This Is Us star Mandy Moore gushed, “Congrats to you and your family!! Welcome to the best club!!! Xoxoxo”.

Proud father Rob France shared the same adorable family photo to his own Instagram account, which he sweetly captioned, “My two loves.”

Huge congratulations to both Tan and Rob on their beautiful bundle of joy and this exciting new chapter!