Queer Eye launches season 3 trailer with new Carly Rae Jepsen tune

THEY'RE BAAACK HENNYS.

We've been counting down the days for Queer Eye to return to our streaming screens, we need far more Jonathan, Antoni, Bobby, Karamo and Tan in our lives.

The make-over with a meaning show has us gasping for air between laughs and sobs, it's just so touching. We love the Fab Five more than anything, they're PURE AF. Thank God, they've released a teaser:

WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to VE YOURSELF! Queer Eye 3 launches March 15. HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her, "Now That I Found You.” pic.twitter.com/Dmj3ygXnhV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 13, 2019

The tweet was captioned in a typical up-beat Jonathan tone:

"WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to LOVE YOURSELF! Queer Eye season three launches March 15. HUGE thanks to Carly Rae Jepsen for this exclusive preview of her NEW BOP, Now That I Found You.

That's right, pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen is featured in the new trailer with a never-before-played track, and we're dead. Deceased. Cadaverous. RIP. Pick us up off the floor.

The eagerly-awaited third season will have eight episodes, and will be based in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a big change from Georgia, but they'll spark joy wherever they go. And self-love.

Jepsen last released a track Party For One in November, a huge break-up banger, but this one is lit.

The pop singer wrote on her Instagram: “Obsessed with you guys Queer Eye; Congrats on the new season and thanks for including #NowThatIFoundYou."

The Netflix show which follows the Fab Five as they sprinkle love, confidence and happiness on those who desperately need it picked up four Emmy nominations for it's first season.

Season two will be eligible next year for the Emmys again, and we're confident it'll pick up a few gongs. We were WEEPING throughout.

Fans on social media have predictably lost their minds over the news, and the show returns on March 15 so get yourselves ready.

We're talking glitter, tissues for the tears and avocados for the angel that is Antoni. Always.

Feature image: @queereye/Instagram