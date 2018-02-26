PSA: Glitter light-up wellies are here just in time for festival season

Listen up!

Festival season is just around the corner, and if the stellar list of line-up announcements weren't enough whet your appetite, perhaps a pair of glitter clad light-up wellies will get you in the mood.

When it comes to festival style, the more outrageous, the better, and we reckon you'd be hard pushed to find a more appropriate item of clothing.

Available on ASOS, the full-length boots come in bright sparkling silver, lighting up in purple and blue when pressure is applied to the sole.

Practical, yet perfectly on trend, you'll be the talk of the campsite as you stomp around in these bad boys.

Plus, the flashing lights will make it easier for you're friends to find you when you inevitably get lost in the see of green and blue nylon.

You can pick up your very own pair for just €23.65 on asos.com – but be quick! These larger than life festival essentials are sure to sell out before summer rolls around.