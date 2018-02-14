PSA: ASOS is now stocking Kim K’s go-to skin care range from just €6

Love her or loath her, there's no denying that Kim Kardashian has gorgeously radiant skin.

Sure, she's got a team of beauty experts whose only job is to make her look utterly flawless from head to toe – but let's face it, take away the contour and highlight and the women would still look great.

Writing on her app, the reality star recently revealed the 15 products she uses to slow down the ageing process, and one very familiar brand featured on the list.

You may have heard of a little cult product by the name of The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid in Squalane – an emulsion that claims to help unclog pores, boost collagen, reduce fine lines, and help skin become even and supple.

Now, for those kind of results you'd probably expect a fairly hefty price tag, but oh how wrong you'd be!

Online retailer ASOS has recently started to stock the miracle skin care range, and with prices starting from just €6.00, it's never been easier to get that Kardashian glow.

If it's good enough for Kim, it's good enough for us!