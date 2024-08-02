Prince Harry & Meghan Markle open up about kids Archie and Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a rare statement about their children!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time back in May 2019, when they welcomed their son Archie into the world.

Then, in June 2021, the couple became parents to a daughter, with the birth of their little girl Lilibet (also known as Lili).

Now, while advocating for a safer world online for children, the former working royals have been opening up about their future concerns for Archie and Lili.

In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, Meghan made a rare comment about her little ones.

“Our kids are young, they’re 3 and 5. They’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them,” the 42-year-old admitted.

“And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of a change for good,” the Duchess continued.

Father-of-two Prince Harry then went on to note that you can only help children “if you know how to help.”

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this,” he confessed.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who now live in Montecito, California, tend to keep their family life private from the public eye.

Last year, as part of his Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry shared a brief glimpse into Archie’s dream career.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously,” he teased at the time.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” he added.