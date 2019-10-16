Prince Harry gets emotional as he speaks about Meghan’s pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the WellChild Awards last night and it was quite an emotional event for the new parents, especially for Prince Harry.

The dad was delivering a speech when he welled up on stage.

According to Hello! Magazine, Harry fought back the tears as he spoke about the early days of Meghan’s pregnancy.

The dad said, “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did…"

Harry, who was overcome with emotion, had to pause his speech. He then continued, “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own,” he added.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their son Archie on May 6. The Sussex’s recently travelled to Africa for their first royal tour as a family-of-three.

Archie attended his first royal engagement with his mum and dad during their trip.

The young royal and his parents met Archbishop Tutu during their ten days in Africa and the baby boy stole the hearts of the nation with his adorable smile.