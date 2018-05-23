Harry and Meghan Markle’s first appearance as a married couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out for their first appearance together as newlyweds, and we have to say, they couldn't have chosen a better occasion.

The happy couple attended a garden party held in honour of Prince Charles' birthday.

While the Prince of Wales doesn't turn 70 until November 14, because he has a milestone birthday this year he's due to enjoy some extra celebrations this year. "How very Royal!" Harry quipped in the speech he delivered for his dear dad.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 22, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous at the party in a pale dress from Goat, a London-based label, and the Telegraph reports that she topped off her look with a dainty Philip Treacey hat.

She also shared a cute moment with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The three all tried not to laugh when the Duke of Sussex's speech was interrupted by a wandering bee.

“That bee really got me," the 33-year-old joked as he swatted the pesky insect away.

During the speech, Harry congratulated his father on his extensive charity work.

"It really is amazing to see so many of you here today for this family celebration," he said.

Watch the full video of The Duke of Sussex's speech from today's Prince of Wales' (@ClarenceHouse) 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron

"I say ‘family’ because this is a chance for us to honour The Prince of Wales's work over the last 40 plus years, with all of his charities, patronages and military associations – and, as you all know, my father views all of your organisations like an extended family."

The newly married Prince also thanked emergency services workers for their invaluable work during the Manchester tragedy, which occurred a year ago yesterday.

"I would like us to take a moment to remember all those affected by the tragic events at the Manchester Arena a year ago. We are fortunate to have over 250 representatives from the Emergency Services here today," the Duke of Sussex said.

He added, "So, on behalf of my family and everyone here, I would like to say thank you to the Emergency Services and all those who supported the injured and affected."

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron

Harry shared more admiring words for his father, too, saying, "His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference.

“In fact, many of the issues William and I now work on are subjects we were introduced to by our father growing up.

“His passion and dedication are remarkable and seeing so many of you here today, I cannot fail but to be in awe of the drive he has had for so many years, to contribute to the enrichment of society both in this country and around the world.”

Charles and his son embraced, sharing kisses on each cheek after the heartfelt speech ended.

Their bond is so sweet, and it's wonderful to see Meghan readily embraced as part of the royal family.