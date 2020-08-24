Presenter, Sarah-Jane Crawford gives birth to baby girl

TV presenter and radio DJ, Sarah-Jane Crawford welcomed her first beautiful baby into the world with her partner, football manager, Brian Barry-Murphy on August 3, and they’ve chosen the perfect name for their little girl.

The two happy parents revealed to Hello that they decided to name their daughter Summer Jane Crawford-Murphy, which has a very special meaning to them. The couple have been through a lot in the last year; as if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough for them, Sarah-Jane and Brian also suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage one year ago.

“Summer's name is a reference to having sunshine after going through darker times. It has been a journey of finally reaching this optimistic season of everything coming into bloom,” Sarah-Jane explained.

It should come as no surprise that Sarah-Jane, presenter of Hits Radio’s Sunday afternoon UK Chart Show arranged to have a special birthing playlist at the ready while she was in labour. “I made a birth playlist of songs I've loved for years, which made me think about what it means to bring a life into the world. Some people do that with birthing pools or hypnobirthing, but music was my personal stamp on things,” Sarah-Jane explained.

The 39-year-old gave birth via C-section at London’s Portland Hospital, to the tune of Stevie Wonder aptly singing Isn’t She Lovely.

Sarah-Jane described to Hello, the moment she held her baby for the first time, exclaiming, “I cried tears of joy. It felt like we bonded with her straight away.”