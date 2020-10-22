Pregnant Dani Dyer unveils her stunning maternity collection

Former Love Island star, Dani Dyer has become all too familiar with the many struggles of finding comfortable and stylish maternity clothes, since revealing her pregnancy three months ago.

Taking matters into her own hands, the 24-year-old has decided to design and launch her very own maternity clothing collection, in collaboration with the brand ‘In The Style’.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but… I’M BAAAACKKK with my faves @inthestyle but this time I’ve designed a MATERNITY RANGE!!” the mum-to-be excitedly revealed in her Instagram post yesterday evening.

Credit: instagram.com/danidyerxx

“Honestly girls I have been waiting to share this with you for so long! I’ve been working with the team on this for 3 months now, asking you questions about what you wanted and we’ve made sure it’s a maternity range that’s ACTUALLY beaut! (mummas to be you know what I’m saying right?),” she added.

“It has such lovely stuff for those little baby showers we can have or nice day events and lovely soft ribbed loungewear for around the house or nipping out and we even developed some maternity jeans!!”

Credit: instagram.com/danidyerxx

“Your feedback has been so helpful and the shapes are all so easy to wear but very flattering and it’s been fit by maternity specialists so I’m confident you ladies will love this!!”

Credit: instagram.com/danidyerxx

The gorgeous collection which includes a total of 35 new pieces, will be available from Sunday, November 1, and will run in sizes four to 24. That’s not all though — accommodating to her shorter gals, Dani’s collection will also offer petite sizes too.

Even though Dani has only shown off a few pieces from the collection, we’re already in love. From the smock, tiered dress with long puffy sleeves, to the stunning and sleek black wrap dress which perfectly accentuates the bump, it’s safe so say this maternity collection did not compromise on style.

Credit: instagram.com/danidyerxx

Credit: instagram.com/danidyerxx

Let’s not forget the absolutely fabulously casual looks too. Dani showcased a beautiful, cosy baby-blue ribbed jumpsuit in her Instagram stories, which looked so comfy. We’re even tempted to snap it up for those days when we’re having a big sunday roast — regardless of if we’re preggers or not!