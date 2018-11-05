‘Precious angels’: Hilary Duff and sis Haylie post adorbs baby pics

The Duff gals have just reached cuteness overload wth their latest Instagram snap.

Hilary, who has just welcomed her second child and first daughter, Banks Violet, cosied up with her older sister Haylie for a family photo.

The 31-year-old smiled alongside her eldest child, six-year-old Luca as baby Banks grinned on her lap.

Next to her was older sister Haylie who had her five-month-old daughter Lulu Gray on her lap.

Haylie has two kids, one of which was pictured, and the other is her three-year-old daughter, Ryan Ava Erhard, whom she has with her husband Matt Rosenberg.

Hilary's first son Luca is from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie and baby Banks is from her relationship with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Hilary captioned the sweet shot, ''we got 3 out of the four littles pictured. No easy feat.''

Her 10.4 million followers all seemed to be in love with the gorgeous photo.

One wrote, ''they are all so adorable'' while another said ''precious little angels'' followed by three love heart emojis.

One fan summed how we felt up by saying, ''can't get enough of these little babies!''

We hear you, what a special family – congratulations to the two sisters on their 2018 babies.