Powercut; Irish athleisure you’ll love

Are your resolutions this year to keep fit and healthy and support local Irish brands and shops? Then we’ve got you covered! A new Irish athleisure brand just launched their new collection right on time to help you meet all your New Year goals!

Powercut, the latest Irish athleisure brand, has launched a new collection that has further expanded their product lines of performance wear, loungewear and outerwear.

This home-grown brand is Ireland’s fastest growing functional athleisure brand and has taken the market by storm since launching just 12 months ago. With athleisure clothing designed to make every woman feel powerful, confident and trendy, the Irish brand’s new collection has the versatility to suit any occasion. Whether you are going for a run, out for a hike, or relaxing at home, there’s something for everyone in the new Powercut range.

Their collections are premium, design centric and functional at a reasonable price. Check out some of their latest gear below!

ADÄPT Premium Seamless Co-ords

This set is Powercut’s most premium co-ords to date. In colours black and navy, the co-ords’ high rise, seamless leggings have high elastane content (25%) with a smooth, soft finish. The matching long line sports bra comes with removable padding to adjust to the wearer. Ideal for running, gym and all-day wear. Also includes a non-slip inner strip of elastane for added security in leggings and bra. Finished with reflective logos and a competitive price, this set is high on our shopping wishlist this January!

Price: Leggings €47 / Sports Bra €29

Sizes: 6 –16

TECH_X Functional Performance and Outerwear

Powercut’s Tech_X Outdoor collection includes 2 brushed fleece half zip hoodies in colours white and black. Both come with the SecureTrain Velcro and zipped training pocket, allowing wearer’s to carry their phone, keys or wallet with them while on the move. Additionally, the Tech_X training crop top comes with thumbholes, and the leggings are super high waisted. Hnady and comfy for this this cold season!

Price: Leggings €39 / Top €32 / Hoodies €59

Sizes: Train: 6–16 / Hoodies: 6-18

RIIB Training and Casual Wear Tops

Ideal for training or for casual wear, the RIIB long sleeved top collection is soft, stretchy and with a ribbed material finish. These pieces were designed with the day-to-day in mind, while also suiting the athleisure fanatic that is seeking more coverage. Simple, stylish and affordable. RIIB comes in three colours; charcoal, light grey and pink.

Price: €32

Sizes: 6–16

SÄNA For Freedom of Movement

Powercut’s SÄNA collection was engineered with the freedom of movement in mind. For any yoga or pilates lovers, this is the collection for you. With a reinforced waistband in the leggings, the wearer will feel secure while being free to move. With an adjustable high support sports bra to match, total security and comfort is guaranteed. The collection comes in three colours; Heather Grey, Scarlet & Polka.

Price: Leggings €47 / Sports Bra €32

Sizes: 6–18

SÖLID New Colour Capsule

Powercut’s original and most loved collection, is now available in three new colours; Seagreen, Lilac and Red. With a secure squat proof compression fit, the legging’s subtle contouring defines the wearer’s body shape. The matching bra provides medium support and comes with removable padding. Finished with reflective logos, there are now 10 colour variations of SOLID in the Powercut collection to cater for all tastes.

Price: Leggings €39 / Sports Bra €24

Sizes: 6–16

Are any of these sets calling out your name? Catch us wrapped up in their cozy hoodies while we do our 5k limit runs this January! Check out their website here!