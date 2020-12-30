Podcasting royals alert! Harry and Meghan’s podcast Archewell is adorable

Meghan and Harry have truly brought the monarchy into 2020….by starting their own podcast!

This latest venture of the couple’s is proving to be a popular move. With star speakers such as Stacey Abrams, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, Rachel Cargle, Sir Elton John, and Tyler Perry all reflecting back on their 2020 for the couple’s show, the tone of Archewell Audio was set; A thoughtful, uplifting show, designed to inspire empathy and understanding.

The couple introduced the concept with an adorable two-minute introductory feature, that allows a glimpse into not only the nature of the show but the dynamic of Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

‘One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting and hearing their stories. And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time, reminding you in some way, of a story about yourself.’ Meghan tells listeners.

‘And that’s what this project is all about,’ Harry chimes in. ‘To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground. Because when that happens, change really is possible.’

The couple tease and banter back and forth, over accents and Christmas music, giving us a rare look into the more informal side of the relationship.

‘We’re talking to some amazing people! They’re going to share their memories that have really helped to shape this past year, which we know has been a difficult one for everyone.’ Meghan described the format of the show that would arrive the 29th of December, a ‘holiday special’ reflecting on the year just past and the year to come.

‘It feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways that we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness.’ Harry explained the theme which came through in the 30-minute podcast that followed the initial announcement.

The guest speakers were selected as ‘people who inspire us’ according to Markle. The show was begun with a tribute to frontline and healthcare workers who have sacrificed so much in these scary and trying times and ended on a lighter note, with the couple’s son, Archie, making his debut vocal appearance on the podcast to wish listeners a giggly ‘Happy New Year’. And honestly? It’s the cutest thing we’ve heard all year.

The 19-month-old has reportedly been living in the States with his parents for the last year, so the tiniest hint of an American accent can be heard through the giggles. Parents Harry and Meghan dote as they coach him through the words and it’s the cutest little family moment to end on. We hope Archie will continue to make appearances on the show!