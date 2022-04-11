‘Pics: Storm & Ronan Keating enjoy ‘proper family time’ in Fiji

Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating shared snaps of him and his family enjoying a luxurious holiday on Vomo island in Fiji.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share the photos on the beautiful beach with his wife, Storm, and their children, soaking up the sun, after they were welcomed by staff at their beach resort with singing, upon their arrival.

One snap shows Ronan holding his daughter Coco, a second shows Storm with Coco and Cooper, with a third capturing his daughter, Missy, enjoying the beach with her little sister.

The caption reads, “So incredible to be back on Fiji the island is so grounding and nourishing. My soul feels refuelled. It’s the people that make any place truly special. Thank you again”.

He closed the caption by saying, “Proper family time”. We love to see it!

The family looked like they had a great time swimming in the sea, sunbathing by the water and going snorkelling. The views were stunning and are making us want to book a trip ASAP.

Credit: Instagram

Fans left comments on the post sharing their happiness to see Keating relaxing before he goes on tour. The tour starts off in Belfast in June, moving onto Dublin and closes in Surrey in September.

One fan wrote, “Enjoy family time. Can’t beat that”, with a second writing, “Sounds perfect. Bit of a break before you’re back on the road with your tour”.

A third fan added, “Paradise! It’s lovely to see the beautiful quality time you spend with your family. You are all totally blessed”.

Credit: Instagram

Storm and Missy also shared snaps of the holiday on their own Instagram accounts.

Ronan Keating has five children. Jack (23), Missy (21), Ali (16), Cooper (four) and Coco Knox (two). He shares his three with ex-wife, Yvnonne Connolly, and his youngest two with current wife, Storm Keating.

Credit: Instagram

We wish the weather was as nice here as it is in Fiji. Hopefully Ronan brings some sunshine back with him!