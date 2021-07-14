PICS: Mrs Hinch introduces new baby Lennie to BFF Stacey Solomon

Best friends Stacey Solomon and Sophie Hinchliffe seem to be on the same wavelength, as not only do they each have little toddlers the same age, but now they’re about to have new babies close together too.

Sophie, otherwise known on social media as Mrs Hinch, welcomed the birth of her second child nearly two months ago, a sweet baby boy she decided to name Lennie.

Meanwhile, Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon announced the wonderful news that she was expecting baby number four, a girl, this past June, after several heartbreaking miscarriages.

Over the past year Stacey and Sophie haven’t been able to see each other as much as they would have liked, due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Stacey and her sons were finally able to visit Sophie and her family yesterday, meeting baby Lennie for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old mum shared a series of adorable clips and photos of what it was like to not only meet her best friend’s little baby, but to see her youngest son Rex interact with the tiny tot.

Stacey shared such a sweet snapshot of two-year-old Rex cuddling Lennie and beaming from ear to ear, as she captioned the clip by writing, “Rex is in love. [Lennie’s] so perfect @mrshinchhome. This honestly makes me so excited for you to meet your little sister Rex.”

Meanwhile, Stacey shared another gorgeous photo of herself getting a good whiff of that new baby smell which we all know and love. “Omg my hormones are actually on overload,” she lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “Lennie you’re so special. I forgot how little they start out and how good they smell.”

Stacey also shared an image of her eldest son Zack getting some newborn cuddles in, as well as a group shot of herself and Rex, Sophie, Lennie and Sophie’s two-year-old son Ron all snuggled up on the couch together.

“Back where it all began… 2 years ago we were in this exact spot just two pickles lighter and with lots more room on the sofa,” Stacey wrote in the caption.

Offering her own words of encouragement, Stacey shared a special message for her best pal during these exhausting few months with a newborn. “These first weeks are so hard and gruelling. You’re doing so well bub. Don’t you ever doubt yourself. Keep being the incredible, empowering, loving mummy that you are… Luckiest boys in the world,” Stacey added.

Sophie shared the same lovely photo to her own Instagram account, writing, “I am so grateful … thank you for the long talks, for listening to me when I lost my way and thank you for bringing the sunshine with you @staceysolomon.”

“I can’t wait to welcome pink pickle into our team right here very soon. Here we go again… together.”