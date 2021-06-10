Stacey Solomon shares pregnancy joy following miscarriage news

Stacey Solomon is a soon-to-be mum-of-four, after announcing the wonderful news on Wednesday evening that she and fiancé Joe Swash are expecting another baby!

Stacey announced the lovely news via a very emotional video which the 31-year-old shared to her Instagram Stories. In the video, Stacey revealed that the road to pregnancy wasn’t an easy one, as it appears that she previously suffered a miscarriage at just 6-weeks pregnant.

“For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times….” Stacey wrote alongside a photograph of a hospital form.

@staceysolomon

While most of the content on the form had been blurred out, Stacey zoomed in on a sentence which read, “Diagnosis based on ultrasound findings: complete miscarriage.” Another legible part of the form reads, “Gestational age: 6 weeks + 5 days.”

Deciding to stop trying for another baby, Stacey went on to say, “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…”

However, the next clip shows Stacey getting a scan, as she explained, “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).”

@staceysolomon

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy…” she added, alongside a sweet clip of Stacey laying on a hospital bed, getting an ultrasound scan and looking at her baby on the screen.

“We honestly couldn’t believe it,” Stacey added, before explaining that she told the rest of her boys before they all spent the rest of their day getting their new Wendy House finished and ready to welcome the new baby.

Stacey is already a proud mum to her three sons, 13-year-old Zachary, whom she shares with ex Dean Cox, nine-year-old Leighton, whom she shares with another ex, Aaron Barham, and two-year-old Rex whom she shares with fiancé Joe Swash.

Meanwhile, Joe has a nearly 14-year-old son, Harry, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Officially announcing the exciting pregnancy news on her Instagram feed, Stacey shared a gorgeous family photo of herself, Joe and her three sons holding up the new baby’s scan.

“We are growing another pickle,” the Loose Women presenter wrote in the caption, adding, “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”