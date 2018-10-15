Pete Davidson deletes his social media after split from Ariana

Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram following rumours that he and singer Ariana Grande have broken up.

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their relationship

The No Tears Left To Cry singer and her former fiance felt it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

Pete and Ariana became engaged just a few months into their relationship.

Pete's Instagram has since disappeared from the social media site.

This is not the first time Pete has taken a social media sabbatical, in fact, the 24-year-old only returned to the 'gram two months ago.

‘No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore,' he said at the time.

‘Or on any social media platform. ‘The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good.'

'Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit. ‘The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.’

Words to live by, we suppose.