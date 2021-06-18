These banana and chia seed pancakes are brunch heaven

Pancakes are a weekend staple, so we’re here to kick off your Friday with a little pancake inspiration. Banana pancakes, drizzled in peanut butter, with a protein punch of chia seed and sweet, succulent fruits and berries….what more could you want to start off your day?

You’ll need…

1 banana

100g berries

Fruit (of your choice)

1/2tsp butter

2 eggs

50g almond flour

1 pinch of salt

2tbsp protein peanut butter

2tbsp chia seeds

2tbsp vanilla yoghurt

Peel one banana and chop it into small pieces, placing them in a bowl. Using a fork, mash them until they’re well broken down.

Crack two eggs into the bowl and whisk to combine well. Sprinkle in your almond flour along with a pinch of salt and stir.

Place butter into a frying pan over medium heat, allow it to melt and coat the pan before adding in your mixture, flipping it to cook both sides and cook through.

Once cooked, place pancake on a plate and top with vanilla yoghurt, chia seeds, washed berries, chopped fruit and finally drizzle with protein peanut butter for that extra yummy taste. Enjoy!