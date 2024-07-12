Perrie Edwards ‘sad’ as she admits she doesn’t talk to Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards has been opening up about her friendship with her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson.

Perrie and Jesy were members of the hit girl group, which was formed on The X-Factor in 2011, alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

In 2020, Jesy announced her departure from the band due to mental health reasons but Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade continued as a trio before they revealed they were going on hiatus in 2022.

Now, Perrie has shared an insight into whether or not she and Jesy are still in contact with each other.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Edwards admitted, “We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time. It’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking”.

“But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go”.

Reflecting back on her time in the group, Perrie admitted it was, ‘the happiest time of my life. All we did was laugh together, banter together, cry together”.

“It was so much fun. Yes we went through a lot in those 10 years, but we had each other”.

Sharing an insight into her new music, Perrie explained that she’s releasing a song about Little Mix and another song about a ‘relationship with a friend that she doesn't have any more’.

“There are songs about Axel, there are songs about Alex and being in love. There are songs about heartbreak. Even though I’ve not been heartbroken for years, it’s nice to talk about those things… I can’t listen to one song without crying, it makes me really sad!”.

“And (a song about) a relationship with a friend that I don’t have any more. I’ve dug deep. I wrote a song about the (Little Mix) girls, which I love. It’s very sweet. There’s also a song about my anxiety”.

When Jesy revealed she would be leaving the group in 2020, Little Mix stated, “This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being”.