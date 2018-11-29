Perrie Edwards might’ve just married her boyf and we’re like wha

One of he Little Mix members might be a married lady.

Perrie Edwards took to Insta to post snaps of Christmas gifts being exchanged with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's, family.

The 25-year-old singer has been dating the footballer for two years and now she has sparked rumours that they have taken the next step in their relationship.

Perrie showed the stunning advent calendar that Alex’s mum bought her, captioning it, ''Why is my mother in law the best/cutest person ever! I actually LOVE her.''

Alex's mother, Wendie Oxlade had written, "Happy Christmas Perrie, lots of love from Wendie" on the box.

She also drew a Christmas tree with the "joy, love, family, celebrate, Christmas, happiness, singing carols” and signed it off from "the Ox-Chambo-Edwards clan".

So does this mean that Perrie and Alex have gotten hitched?

Perrie also captioned that snap with, “My heart”, alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to question whether the couple had secretly wed.

One wrote, ''Did perrie and alex get married im shaking you guys."

However, Perrie's rep has denied these rumours stating, “No, they’re not married.''

Noooo guys, we want a Little Mix wedding!