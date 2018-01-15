‘Perfect in every way’: Gaz Beadle and girlfriend welcome baby boy

Gaz Beadle is officially a father!

The Geordie Shore star and girlfriend, Emma McVey, have welcomed their newborn son weighing a health 6lbs 2oz.

Gaz revealed the news with a sweet Instagram post this afternoon, showing the new father smiling with joy as he cradles hs new arrival.

“WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son. he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2 @Emma_mcvey_ is fine and did amazing,” he wrote.

“I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what.”

Congratulations to the proud parents!