Penneys releases a Stranger Things range and we need the pyjamas

Penneys has teamed up with Netflix to launch a Stranger Things collection.

We might not be in Hawkins anymore but that doesn’t mean that strange things aren’t about to go down. In fact, they’re about to happen in your local Penneys because they are joining forces with Netflix to bring fans of the supernatural series a collection of merch that’ll make that journey through The Upside Down scarily stylish.

The collection consists of 46 products across Men’s, Women’s and Home so you can take your Hawkins style inspiration up a level with a range of iconic tees, hoodies, sleepwear and accessories.

The Stranger Things range will be available around the world from January 5.

Check out our top picks below.

