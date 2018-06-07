Penneys have released a gin and tonic PERFUME, and it’s only €2.50

Penneys has just majorly impressed us with the latest offering from its beauty department.

The high street haven has just released a new line of delightful miniature perfumes, and with names like Mermazing, most of them are right up our alley.

One bottle in particular caught our eye, thanks to its distinctly gin-related moniker.

We love a good G&T in the SHEmazing office, so imagine our delight when we spotted these bad boys in the Mary Street store.

Tom Collins is the name of one of their brand new scents, and the fresh yet smoky scent is unisex perfection.

With hints of juniper and grapefruit, it's the perfect A/W signature scent.

A Tom Collins is traditionally made using gin, lemon juice, sugar, and tonic, and there are notes of all of these flavours in the scent.

At €2.50, you could nab one mini bottle for every handbag you own.

See you in the queue!