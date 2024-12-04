Pamper loved ones this winter with a nourishing Aveeno gift set

Unwrap healthy looking skin this winter with the Aveeno Gift Set, the perfect skincare set to give or to receive, helping to keep normal to dry skin on the body and hands cleansed, nourished, hydrated and healthy looking this winter.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set – RRP €14.85

The Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set for Normal to Dry Skin features three full size favourites from the Aveeno Daily Moisturising range – Daily Moisturising Body Wash, Daily Moisturising Body Lotion and Daily Moisturising Hand Cream.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Wash gently cleanses without drying the skin, leaving it feeling clean, soothed and nourished. The formula, with soothing oat, helps preserve the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Lotion is designed to nourish and help prevent dry skin. It features a clinically proven and fast absorbing formula that locks in moisture to help protect and nourish normal to dry skin. Formulated with nourishing oat and rich emollients, it helps to strengthen the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and water loss.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream preserves the skin’s natural microbiome, for healthy looking and more resilient skin with an improved moisture barrier from the first use. The formula, with nourishing oat, reinforces the skin’s natural protective barrier to maintain hydration levels in the skin and helps to protect from skin dryness even through hand washing.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set for normal to dry skin is available in pharmacies and grocery retailers nationwide, priced at €14.85 RSP.

Aveeno Skin Relief Gift Set for Very Dry Skin – RRP €18.65

Aveeno Skin Relief Gift Set for Very Dry Skin features three full size favourites from the Aveeno Skin Relief range – Skin Relief Moisturising Body Lotion, Skin Relief Body Oil Spray and Skin Relief Hand Cream.

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion is clinically proven to intensely hydrate the skin and leave it feeling soothed and nourished. The formula, with triple oat complex and shea butter strengthens the skin’s natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and supports the skin’s natural ceramide production.

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil is formulated with oat oil and jojoba oil, helping to restore the skin barrier. With a silky finish, it helps to relieve and repair very dry skin from the first application by providing long lasting moisturisation.

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream is clinically proven to intensely hydrate, leaving hands feeling nourished even after hand washing. Helping to relieve very dry and tight skin, it leaves skin feeling soothed and moisturised.

Aveeno Skin Relief Gift Set is available in pharmacies and grocery retailers nationwide, priced at €18.65 RSP.

