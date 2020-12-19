Our favourite Irish personalised Christmas ornaments!

Christmas shopping is hard! And especially this year. When we can’t gift weekends away or sometimes can’t even get to the shops themselves, it’s hard to find presents that are really meaningful. You want to get your loved ones something that they’ll use, something that’s thoughtful and special just for them.

And what’s more special than a gift bearing their name?

These personalised ornaments are some of our favourite pics from Irish shops selling gorgeous artisan Christmas decorations that adds you to allow that little personal touch – a name, a message – even an inside joke! There’s one for every relationship – check out our picks below!

Ornamentshop.ie ‘Snow Family 3 Personalised Christmas Ornament’ (RRP €14.95)

This Christmas ornament is the perfect Christmas decoration for those families looking to make Christmas that bit more memorable. This type of ornament is popular with all demographics, particularly those who value a sentimental touch! We guarantee you will have a more memorable Christmas experience! Whether you hang this personalised Christmas ornament on the Christmas tree, on the mantelpiece, or anywhere else around the house, this unique personalised Christmas decoration is sure to add to the Christmas spirit – reminding everybody what Christmas is all about – friends & family.

What better way to kick off the Christmas festivities than with a special personalised ornament, reminding everybody what Christmas is all about – loved ones and family.

Justathought.ie ‘Mr & Mrs Reindeer Hanging Decoration’ (RRP €25.00)

Made from pine and engraved with the any words you like, this gorgeous, chic decoration is classy and sentimental. Married or engaged couples will love this little reminder of the year that they tied the knot. Thoughtfulness and gorgeous home ware all wrapped into one!

Foryou.ie ‘Personalised Christmas Holly Ceramic Star Decoration’ (RRP €19.00)

This decoration would look adorable proudly hanging from your Christmas tree, whether its for nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers or sisters! It would even make a thoughtful secret Santa present!

You can personalise this cute ceramic star decoration with up to 3 lines of 15 characters per line, to let someone know your thinking of them this Christmas.

Ritadalyornaments.ie ‘Black Door ornament’ (RRP €14.95)

Based in Tullamore Co. Offaly, for twelve years Rita has been supplying happy customers with affordable exquisite Christmas tree ornaments which are personalised with care, love and attention. This black door ornament is a great ornament for a person or family who loves their home or a new home. You can add the door number or names or addresses or ‘1st. Christmas in my/our new home’.

Trim The Tree ‘Rocking Horse’ (RRP €12.95)

The epitome of Christmas spirit; Trim the Tree have been sharing their passion for Christmas through hand-personalised memories that will hang on the Christmas tree with pride forever, since 2005. The personalised gift is one to treasure. Each decoration is designed to hang on a Christmas tree and is personalised by hand with your requested family names or messages for that personal touch.

Justathought.ie ‘Personalised Set of Four Polar Bear Decorations’ Regular price (RRP €30.00)

We think these ones are our favourite! Perfect for family friends or close family, these gorgeous ornaments are the perfect addition to any Christmas tree. These polar bears are wooden and will arrive packaged in an organza bag.

Foryou.ie Personalised ‘Merry Christmas Rustic Wooden Star Decoration’ (RRP €19.00)

The Merry Christmas Rustic Wooden Star Decoration is ideal for creating a shabby chic feel around the home at Christmas. The wooden decoration can be personalised with a one line up to 15 characters and Merry Christmas is fixed text. So gorgeous!

Bumblebeecreations.ie ‘Bannister Couple Christmas Ornament’ (RRP €13.95)

Personalised ornaments make a truly wonderful gift and keepsake. Something that is meaningful is something that will be kept forever, taken out year after years and admired.

Namesforgifts.ie ‘Bone with hanging Heart’ (RRP €12.95)

Christmas is special time of the year. A time of family and friends. A time of giving and sharing. A time of love and laughter. And a time of colour and sparkle. So doesn't your pooch deserve a little treat too?

Each ornament is of high quality with a gloss finish. With so many designs, each one varies in size but fits perfectly to hang comfortably on the Christmas tree. Each piece is personalised, ranging from one name to twelve. They are so popular, each one has a story to tell, and they have become a collection item in many homes.

Gifts.ie ‘Navy Christmas Santa Personalised Stocking’ (RRP €12.95)

This is what every child in Ireland wants to see when going to bed on Christmas Eve; their own personalised Santa Stocking hanging from the mantelpiece – to avoid confusion with siblings or just to feel special!

Their first name is embroidered in rich red viscous thread onto the white fur of the Luxury Christmas Stocking, making a specialised Christmas present just for them!

Ornament shop.ie ‘Friends/Sisters 3 Personalised Christmas Ornament’ (RRP €14.95)

The perfect personalised gift for a special trio. A lovely piece for your Bridal Squad to remember your special day, or for your special bond as sisters, this ornament captures the closeness of your friendships.

All ornaments are hand personalised and dispatched within one working days and comes with a complimentary festive gift bag and red satin ribbon

Bumblebeecreations.ie ‘Elegant Red Door Ornament’ (RRP €13.95)

There is nothing more personal than a name – personalised ornaments make a truly wonderful gift and keepsake. This ornament is perfect for a family name or address, for neighbours, new homeowners or even flatmates.

The personalisation process is as easy as possible. Using the unique crystal labels they are able to personalise with clarity and consistency.