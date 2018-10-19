Our favourite Irish actors will be joining the Peaky Blinders crew

Season five of Peaky Blinders is under way, and we could not be more excited.

Rooted in 20th century England, Cillian Murphy stole our hearts as leader of the Shelby clan, grappling with the protection of his family and their rise to infamy.

The BBC drama has had a twist at every turn and with its fantastic cast it’s hard not to be pulled into the exploits of the gangster family.

Behind the scenes they're still a family #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/8XnBBeRuew — Peaky Blinders (@SheelbyPictures) October 18, 2018

Alongside the Dunkirk star are main actors Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Joe Cole, and Ian Peck.

And now, the hit series has announced their newest cast members for the upcoming series.

Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread) and Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street) will be joining the BAFTA winning saga.

The Irish actors are thrilled about their newest roles on the period crime series.

"The cats out of the bag then," Charlene said on her Instagram. "Only marginally excited to be joining this bunch of talented reprobates."

Also to join the excited pair is British actor Sam Claflin from the film Me Before You.

Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Emmett J. Scanlan, Elliot Cowan, Andrew Koji and Daryl McCormack will be in the newest season as well.

Producers have yet to reveal which roles the announced actors will play, but we can ensure that the next segment will be every bit as riveting as the past shows.

It will pick up in 1929, after the financial crash, when Tommy Shelby works alongside a powerful politician in an attempt to not only pick up the pieces of Britain, but keep his family’s future in mind as well.

We can't wait!