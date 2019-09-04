Our fave Love Island stars are on the Late Late Show this Friday

The Late Late Show is back on Friday, September 6 and we are genuinley excited about this week’s episode.

Ryan is back with quite the brilliant lineup as the 58th series (yes, 58th) of The Late Late Show returns to RTÉ. Singer Sinead O’ Connor and comedian Aisling Bea join the broadcaster for a chat.

More importantly, three of our fave Love Island stars will also join Ryan to chat about life outside of the villa and their time on one of the most-watched TV shows.

Our national treasures Greg O’ Shea and Maura Higgins, and winner Amber Gill will be Ryan’s guests on Friday night and we cannot wait to see what the trio have to say about Love Island life.

Greg and Amber may have won the show, but it was Maura who reigned as people’s champion, so we’re so ready for the Longford legend to make an appearance on the chat show.

Greg posted a selfie with Ryan ahead of his appearance on the Late Late. The duo grinned at the camera as they chatted over coffee earlier this week.

The Love Island winner teased, “Great chat this morning with [Ryan]…True gent."

We didn’t think we’d ever say this but we cannot wait to stay in on Friday night and watch the Late Late.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm.