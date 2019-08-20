Order from THIS restaurant and you can win €500 from Deliveroo

Deliveroo has launched a cash golden ticket giveaway with WOWburger Tallaght to celebrate the restaurant joining the delivery app.

Willy Wonka and Charlie are 100 percent GAGGIN' for this prize, that's for sure. Deliveroo will offer two WOWburger customers €500 Golden Tickets this weekend, out of pure generosity. We heart.

All you have to do is order a tasty burger from the Tallaght restaurant via Deliveroo; It literally couldn't be any easier. Imagine getting mouth-watering grub and 500 coins simultaneously? What a day.

After receiving their golden ticket, winners will be instructed to contact Deliveroo, who will deliver the cash straight into the customer’s bank account.

General Manager of Deliveroo Ireland, Michael Healy, said;

“WOWburger is one of Dublin’s most beloved restaurants, offering the best of the best in great-tasting burgers, not to mention their amazing sides.

“We want to welcome this amazing restaurant to the platform, a brilliant addition to our new zone in Tallaght, by offering the chance of a special treat to those who indulge in their delicious menu on Deliveroo,” he added.

The giveaway takes place from today, with the first winner selected this week, and the second winner chosen next week.

To be eligible for the amazing cash prize, WOWburger Tallaght must be ordered from the Deliveroo app or website.

Feature image: Instagram/@wowburgerirl